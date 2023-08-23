Centre says India's coal stock 'sufficient' to meet power demand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the power demand touched a new high in August due to faulty monsoon, coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday assured that there is sufficient stock of coal in the country. The minister, in a tweet, said nearly 80 million tonnes (MT) of coal is available with thermal power plants and Coal India Limited.

“In view of the surge in power demand across the country, took stock of coal production and offtake in a meeting with senior officials of the coal ministry. The country has sufficient coal stock, almost 80 MT coal is available with thermal power plants and Coal India,” tweeted the minister on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the minister also deliberated on boosting coal transportation via the rail-sea-rail route.

According to the Grid Controller of India, the maximum power demand met on August 21, 2023, is 205981 MW and the peak shortage was 9109 MW.

However, the maximum demand met on August 17 was 234 GW, the highest ever on record. In May 2023, the maximum demand was met at 221.7 GW.

The reason for the jump in power demand in August is sultry weather and the requirement for irrigation as some parts received less rainfall. According to government data, coal stocks at power plants declined to 32 million tonnes from 34.9 million tonnes in the first 20 days of August.

