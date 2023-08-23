Home Business

Centre says India's coal stock 'sufficient' to meet power demand

The government says nearly 80 million tonnes (MT) of coal is available with thermal power plants and Coal India Limited.

Published: 23rd August 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - A general view of an open-cast coal mine is pictured on the outskirts of Dhanbad in India's Jharkhand state on July 7, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the power demand touched a new high in August due to faulty monsoon, coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday assured that there is sufficient stock of coal in the country.  The minister, in a tweet, said nearly 80 million tonnes (MT) of coal is available with thermal power plants and Coal India Limited.

“In view of the surge in power demand across the country, took stock of coal production and offtake in a meeting with senior officials of the coal ministry. The country has sufficient coal stock, almost 80 MT coal is available with thermal power plants and Coal India,” tweeted the minister on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, the minister also deliberated on boosting coal transportation via the rail-sea-rail route.
According to the Grid Controller of India, the maximum power demand met on August 21, 2023, is 205981 MW and the peak shortage was 9109 MW.  

However, the maximum demand met on August 17 was 234 GW, the highest ever on record. In May 2023, the maximum demand was met at 221.7 GW. 

The reason for the jump in power demand in August is sultry weather and the requirement for irrigation as some parts received less rainfall. According to government data, coal stocks at power plants declined to 32 million tonnes from 34.9 million tonnes in the first 20 days of August. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal Power Pralhad Joshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp