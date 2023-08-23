Govt, RBI should be vigilant as food inflation persists: Finance Ministry in its monthly review

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance ministry in its monthly economic review for July said while price pressure on food items is expected to be temporary, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must remain vigilant to address the lingering inflationary pressure.

The report said enhanced government capital expenditure in the current fiscal year has resulted in increased private investment, with domestic consumption and investment demand projected to drive future growth. In July 2023, the consumer price index-based retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent, primarily driven by specific food commodities. However, core inflation remained at a 39-month low of 4.9 per cent.

As per the report, in a bid to curb food inflation, the government has implemented preemptive measures and the arrival of fresh stock, along with the Centre’s efforts, will alleviate price pressures in the market soon. It cautioned that global uncertainty and domestic disruptions may keep inflationary pressures elevated in the coming months.

“While food inflation in July marked the third-highest level since the introduction of the new CPI series in 2014, only 48 per cent of food items experienced inflation rates above 6 per cent and this figure includes 14 food items with inflation in double digits.”

NEW DELHI: Finance ministry in its monthly economic review for July said while price pressure on food items is expected to be temporary, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must remain vigilant to address the lingering inflationary pressure. The report said enhanced government capital expenditure in the current fiscal year has resulted in increased private investment, with domestic consumption and investment demand projected to drive future growth. In July 2023, the consumer price index-based retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent, primarily driven by specific food commodities. However, core inflation remained at a 39-month low of 4.9 per cent. As per the report, in a bid to curb food inflation, the government has implemented preemptive measures and the arrival of fresh stock, along with the Centre’s efforts, will alleviate price pressures in the market soon. It cautioned that global uncertainty and domestic disruptions may keep inflationary pressures elevated in the coming months.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “While food inflation in July marked the third-highest level since the introduction of the new CPI series in 2014, only 48 per cent of food items experienced inflation rates above 6 per cent and this figure includes 14 food items with inflation in double digits.”