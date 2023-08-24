Infosys to roll out 80 per cent variable pay to employees for June quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT services company Infosys will roll out 80% variable pay on average to its employees for the June quarter of this fiscal. The variable pay will be disbursed along with this month’s salary. This payout comes at a time when Infosys slashed its revenue growth guidance for this fiscal from 4-7% to 1-3.5%, indicating challenging macro headwinds.

In an email sent to employees (this newspaper saw a copy of the mail), Infosys said, “We delivered a good performance in Q1, setting a robust foundation for future expansion. We remained committed to helping businesses accelerate their digital journeys and catering to emerging client requirements.”

It further said, “By staying focused on our priorities, collaborating closely across teams, and remaining adaptable to changing circumstances, we are confident in settling ourselves up for a productive and optimistic quarter ahead.”

The average payout at an organisation level is at 80% for the quarter and individual payout percentages will differ based on individual performance and contribution for the quarter. Last quarter, Infosys rolled out 60% variable pay on average.

However, the company has yet to announce annual hikes for the employees. During the post-earnings conference, the company’s CFO Nilanjan Roy said, “This is under consideration (hikes) as of now and we are looking at it.” IT major Wipro had rolled out a variable payout of 80%. Tata Consultancy Services had rolled out an annual salary increase with effect from April 1.

Top executives of the company, after announcing Q1 results, had said that 70% of employees will receive 100% variable pay, and the rest will get it based on business performance. HCLTech also announced that it will defer salary hikes for employees. Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer, of HCLTech, said that this time of the year the company makes announcements on pay reviews.

