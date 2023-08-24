Jio Financial shares hit lower circuit for 3rd consecutive day

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shares of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, fell by 5% on Wednesday to hit its lower circuit limit for the third day running.

With continuous fall in shares, the market capitalisation has declined by nearly Rs 24,000 crore in three days. The stock has been falling continuously due to heavy institutional selling and offloading by passive funds.

The shares declined 5% to hit its lower circuit limit of Rs 227.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, giving it a market capitalisation of Rs 1.44 lakh crore. On the NSE, it fell by 5% to hit its lowest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 224.65.

BSE on Tuesday postponed the removal of Jio Financial Services from all the S&P BSE indices to August 29. Earlier, the stock was scheduled to be removed from the indices on August 24. If JFS continues to hit lower circuits in the next two days, the removal date will be deferred by another three days.

