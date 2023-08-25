Adani Group’s total equity deployment rises to Rs 2.36 lakh cr in FY23

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group on Thursday said its various strategic initiatives have increased the company’s total equity deployment in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) to `2.36 lakh crore, which is more than half of the group’s gross assets.

The company, in a statement, said a significant deployment of equity in FY23 resulted in total equity increasing to 55.77% of the total assets as compared to 40.16% at the end of FY19. The company said its equity deployed by the end of FY23 was Rs 2,35,812 crore, much higher than net debt of Rs 1,87,087 crore. Its EBITDA and gross assets have grown at a much faster rate in the last four years (FY19 to FY23) at a CAGR of 18.13% and 21.7%, respectively.

EBITDA in June FY24 quarter rose 42% year-on-year and was more than 40% of the entire FY23. As against these, net debt has grown at only 14.56% CAGR, resulting in consistently improving leverages ratios. Its net debt to run-rate EBITDA for FY23 fell to 2.8x as compared to 3.2x a year ago gross assets to net debt was 2.3x at the end of FY23.

Its core infrastructure and utility platform accounted for 83% of total EBITDA in FY23 and 86% in June FY24 quarter. Contractual businesses accounted for 82% of the portfolio EBITDA in FY23. Such a high contribution offers great stability and multi-decadal visibility on earnings. “Well-diversified finance sourcing from global as well as domestic banks, capital markets and others has eliminated concentration risk,” said the company in a press note.

Total equity rises to 55.77% of total assets

