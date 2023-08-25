Home Business

Resolved firms’ average sales rise 76% in three years

The study further shows there is nearly 50% rise in average employee expenses in the three years post-resolution, indicating a higher employment intensity in the resolved firms.

Published: 25th August 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

revenue growth, earning estimate, sales growth

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The average sales of resolved firms have seen an increase of 76% in three years since resolution, while the average total assets have increased about 50% since resolution, according to a study by IIM-Ahmedabad on the effectiveness of resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). 

The study further shows there is nearly 50% rise in average employee expenses in the three years post-resolution, indicating a higher employment intensity in the resolved firms (listed) in post-resolution period. 

“Average sales have shown an increase of 76% in three years since resolution. While the net margins continue to remain negative, the resolved firms have operationally broken even in post-resolution period (operating margin of 4% as of T+3), a significant improvement from the pre-resolution period,” the report stated. 

The study suggests a significant surge of about 50% in average total assets of resolved firms after resolution, accompanied by a 130% increase in capital expenditure (capex), indicating the accumulation of tangible assets in the balance sheets of these firms in the post-resolution period.

Furthermore, the report highlights a convergence in profitability ratios of the resolved firms with benchmark averages during the post-resolution period. Market capitalisation trends of listed resolved firms further demonstrate a significant revival in average market valuations after resolution. This growth is expected due to the enhanced growth opportunities that arise for these firms following resolution with creditors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
average sales Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code resolution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp