RIL, Oberoi sign agreement to manage 3 hotels in India, UK

These include upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat.

Published: 25th August 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industry Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. 

These include upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat.  Oberoi Hotels was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards, 2022.

Reliance is the country’s largest private sector company with consolidated revenue of `9,74,864 crore, cash profit of Rs 1,25,951 crore and net profit of Rs 73,670 crore ($9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023. Reliance’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.  

