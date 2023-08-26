Home Business

Artificial Intelligence will create more jobs in India: N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran also commended India’s remarkable progress in data privacy and protection, achieved through a techno-legal approach.

Published: 26th August 2023 08:49 AM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During a panel discussion at B20 Summit India 2023, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and B20 India Chair, expressed that artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute to job creation rather than job loss in India.

He said AI has the potential to empower individuals with limited or no skills, enabling them to engage in higher-level job roles. Chandrasekaran also commended India’s remarkable progress in data privacy and protection, achieved through a techno-legal approach.

“In a country like India, AI will create jobs because it will empower people with little skill or no skill to perform higher-level jobs. A nurse will be able to take on the workload of a doctor, and that’s how it will scale up people,” Chandrasekaran said.

