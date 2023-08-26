Jio Financial Services share exclusion from Sensex, other indices postponed to August 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The exclusion of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) from benchmark Sensex and other indices has been now deferred to August 31.

FS was first expected to be excluded from stock indices on August 24, which was later postponed to August 29.

"Since the stock has hit the lower circuit for two consecutive days, i.e., August 24 and August 25, removal of JFSL from all S&P BSE Indices will be postponed by another three days. JFSL will now be removed from all S&P BSE Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, September 1,” BSE Indices said in a circular.

JFS shares closed in the green on Friday after hitting the lower circuit for five straight sessions.

NEW DELHI: The exclusion of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) from benchmark Sensex and other indices has been now deferred to August 31. FS was first expected to be excluded from stock indices on August 24, which was later postponed to August 29. "Since the stock has hit the lower circuit for two consecutive days, i.e., August 24 and August 25, removal of JFSL from all S&P BSE Indices will be postponed by another three days. JFSL will now be removed from all S&P BSE Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, September 1,” BSE Indices said in a circular.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); JFS shares closed in the green on Friday after hitting the lower circuit for five straight sessions.