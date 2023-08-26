Home Business

MG will be the preferred choice to make EV: Sajjan Jindal

He added that EV is an area that JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make a foray into this space.

Published: 26th August 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal (File photo | Reuters)

JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, said on Friday that MG Motor would be their preferred choice to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market. Jindal also noted that they are also working on a parallel plan to make their own EVs.

“We are extremely serious about entering the EV space.MG would be our preferred choice. If it happens, otherwise we are also working parallel to develop our own EV cars,” Jindal said on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023.

He added that EV is an area that JSW Group must enter as it is the future and this is a good time to make a foray into this space.

JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors like steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital, and sports, has shown its interest in entering the electric mobility space for the past some time now but its efforts are said to have escalated after holding talks with MG Motor which is scouting for an Indian partner to avoid regulatory hurdles.

MG Motor in May this year had said that they are planning to sell a majority stake in its India operation to a local partner (or partners) in the next two to four years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JSW Group Sajjan Jindal MG Motor EV market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp