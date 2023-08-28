Home Business

Next generation of Ambani family joins board of Reliance Industries Limited

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani will continue to perform his responsibilities as chairman and Managing Director for five more years.

Published: 28th August 2023 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - A worker walks past the signage of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Mumbai. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a major move regarding succession planning for Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the chairman of the country’s most valuable company announced the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani to the board of the conglomerate. Addressing the 46th AGM of RIL on Monday, Mukesh Ambani said his wife Nita Ambani has resigned from the board and will continue to be the chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

“I am happy to report to you that earlier today, the Board met and recommended the induction of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani into the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited. I can proudly say that they have earned their stripes through dedication, commitment, and hard work,” said Mukesh Ambani. “Teaming up with the other Directors, they will work as one team to provide leadership to the Reliance Group as a whole and guide the growth of all our diverse businesses with a holistic vision,” he added.

So far, Isha, Akash, and Anant were involved only at the operating business level and none were on the board. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani will continue to perform his responsibilities as chairman and Managing Director for five more years.

“This is truly an emotional moment for me because it reminds me of that day in 1977, when my father inducted me into the Board of Directors of Reliance. I was only 20 then. Today I see both my father and me in Isha, Akash, and Anant. I see the flame of Dhirubhai shine in all of them,” said Mukesh Ambani.

“They have fully internalized the Founder’s Mindset. They are fully committed to preserving and further enriching the Purpose, Philosophy, Passion, and Pioneering Spirit of Dhirubhai Ambani,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries Limited Isha Ambani Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp