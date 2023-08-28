Why take professional financial advice?   

Rajas Kelkar By

India’s success with the soft landing near the moon’s South Pole has excited one and all in India. There is now a new wave of scientific temper. As the lander and the rover finish their designated jobs and bring back valuable information to the Earth, the event opens new frontiers for the space exploration sector. Businesses riding on providing all the critical equipment and components to space missions are in the spotlight. Many companies are listed on stock exchanges and are suppliers to the Chandrayaan 3 project. The space technology sector opens new investment opportunities.

The connection between the Chandrayaan 3 project and your investments is a bunch of dots. You need to understand their connection. You have an option to either read on your own. You may want to read through financial information regularly and know about the right companies or mutual funds to invest in. The other option is to work with a professional financial advisor. Engaging a registered financial advisor to help you decide the right investment approach may be a good idea.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India published two consulting papers last week. The first deals with the so-called ‘finfluencers’ who endorse financial services products at the behest of companies selling mutual funds, securities services, banking and financial products or insurance. All financial advisors recommending investments to you must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the market regulator or any other approved body. These could include the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority IRDA or the Reserve Bank of India. Sebi is stopping all intermediaries it regulates from using unregistered ‘finfluencers’. It is looking to register all such persons or entities and ensure you are not dealing with any unregistered intermediary.

In the second working paper, Sebi proposes to create a closed ecosystem for fee collection by registered investment advisors and research analysts. It is a system that will ensure that you will be able to know that you are dealing with a registered advisor. They will display their registration details for your information. These are consultation papers, and Sebi has invited comments. However, these are prudent steps to ensure that you are not taking investment advice from any unregistered intermediary or an advisor at all stages of your investment.

Why seek professional help

You must manage your investments based on your financial goals and risk appetite. Understanding these two things is more important than the actual investments. Your hard-earned money needs a direction. That comes from your financial goals. You may want to set short-term and long-term goals and allocate your savings towards them. That will ensure that you always have some money for meeting these pre-determined milestones.These could include buying a new car or home or saving for your child’s professional education.

Your risk appetite comes from your ability to earn. If you are confident, you will earn a steady income, you can allocate long-term savings to equity assets. Stock market prices of companies move up and down in cycles based on the financial performance of businesses. However, the overall trajectory is superior to other asset classes over 15 years and above. Your long-term goals deserve a higher equity allocation.

Your professional financial advisor will help you identify your goals. They will also be able to guide you on the correct asset allocation based on your goals. A registered advisor is authorised to discuss specific investment ideas. When investing in equity assets, you will need all the research and support you can get from your advisor and your stockbroker. You need to know the right time to enter the asset class—your ability to stay invested matters significantly. The registered financial advisor will help you manage your expenditures, too. You need to strike a balance between your income and expenses so that you have adequate money to allocate towards your financial goals. A fee-based approach makes sense as you can get tailor-made financial advice. Sebi’s working papers are a step in the right direction.



