10 years of Uber in India: Drivers earned over Rs 50K crore since 2013; 300 crore trips

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Drivers have earned more than Rs 50,000 crore through Uber, and 300 crore trips were taken on the ride-hailing platform over the last 10 years in India.

Uber on Tuesday completed 10 years in the country.

We have turned 10 and it wouldn't have been possible without all our driver partners, riders & everyone who helped us reach this milestone. So, to celebrate this journey, let's take a look back over the last decade because a lot has changed, but a lot hasn't!

“Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade,” Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Looking back at the impact Uber has made, the company shared that the drivers have covered about 3,300 crore km, which is equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times.

About 30 lakh drivers have earned via the Uber app as a driver partner, which is enough to fill the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad 30 times over.

Nearly four crore green kilometres were driven on Uber in the country in the last 10 years, according to the company.

Uber now operates in over 125 cities across India, making it possible for millions of people to book a ride within minutes and helping over 800,000 drivers earn a sustainable income.

Moreover, the company shared some significant consumer trends on completing 10 years.

About 90 per cent said that Uber has revolutionised the way they travel in India, while 72 per cent said that the availability of ridesharing options has made them re-evaluate the purchase of a personal vehicle.

Over 30 per cent said mobility offered through multiple modes is the single most loved aspect of Uber.

Avoiding car maintenance or driver salaries ranks second while freeing up time during commute is the third most loved aspect.

Around 79 per cent said that they totally or frequently depend on Uber for their nightlife plans that involve drinking.

