Home Business

10 years of Uber in India: Drivers earned over Rs 50K crore since 2013; 300 crore trips

Uber on Tuesday completed 10 years in the country.

Published: 29th August 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Uber

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Drivers have earned more than Rs 50,000 crore through Uber, and 300 crore trips were taken on the ride-hailing platform over the last 10 years in India.

Uber on Tuesday completed 10 years in the country.

“Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade,” Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Looking back at the impact Uber has made, the company shared that the drivers have covered about 3,300 crore km, which is equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times.

About 30 lakh drivers have earned via the Uber app as a driver partner, which is enough to fill the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad 30 times over.

Nearly four crore green kilometres were driven on Uber in the country in the last 10 years, according to the company.

Uber now operates in over 125 cities across India, making it possible for millions of people to book a ride within minutes and helping over 800,000 drivers earn a sustainable income.

Moreover, the company shared some significant consumer trends on completing 10 years.

About 90 per cent said that Uber has revolutionised the way they travel in India, while 72 per cent said that the availability of ridesharing options has made them re-evaluate the purchase of a personal vehicle.

Over 30 per cent said mobility offered through multiple modes is the single most loved aspect of Uber.

Avoiding car maintenance or driver salaries ranks second while freeing up time during commute is the third most loved aspect.

Around 79 per cent said that they totally or frequently depend on Uber for their nightlife plans that involve drinking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber drivers ride-hailing platform Prabhjeet Singh 10 years of Uber in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp