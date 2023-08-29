Home Business

Markets climb in early trade; extend rally for 2nd day running 

The BSE Sensex climbed 232.43 points to 65,229.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 71.85 points to 19,377.90.

Published: 29th August 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday, extending their previous day's rally, amid a firm trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 232.43 points to 65,229.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 71.85 points to 19,377.90.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Wipro, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.02 per cent to USD 84.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,393.25 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 110.09 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 64,996.60 on Monday.

The Nifty gained 40.25 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 19,306.05.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Equity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp