Markets climb in early trade; extend rally for 2nd day running 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note on Tuesday, extending their previous day's rally, amid a firm trend in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 232.43 points to 65,229.03 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 71.85 points to 19,377.90.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Wipro, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.02 per cent to USD 84.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,393.25 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 110.09 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 64,996.60 on Monday.

The Nifty gained 40.25 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 19,306.05.

