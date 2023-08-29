Reliance Industries Ltd charts ambitious new energy path

Sachin Kumar By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Monday announced the company’s ambitious new energy business plans, which include setting up of a battery giga factory, a green hydrogen production facility and large-scale power generation through solar and wind power.

“We are accelerating our journey to achieve Net Carbon Zero by 2035 through use of renewables and bio-energy for a sustainable and green business. We are well on our way to build the New Energy ecosystem of manufacturing solar, wind, batteries, hydrogen, and bio-energy platforms,” Ambani said.

“This will enable us to speed up development of our renewable generation assets to deliver round-the-clock electricity for our captive requirements as well as to meet the growing needs of Indian consumers,”

he added. The group plans to set up a battery Giga factory by 2026 and it targets 100 (Giga Watt) renewable energy capacity by 2030.

“It will manufacture battery chemicals, cells and packs, leading all the way up to containerised energy storage solutions, and will include a battery recycling facility to deliver a truly integrated ecosystem,” said Mukesh Ambani. He said RIL is progressing well to deploy the committed capital of `75,000 crore to build its new energy manufacturing ecosystem which will enable the group to accelerate giga-scale production for round-the-clock power and for large-scale Green Hydrogen production for green chemicals manufacturing, as well as for green mobility.

RIL will set up a fully-integrated, automated, giga-scale electrolyser manufacturing facility. This will enable it to establish large-scale Green Hydrogen production at Jamnagar, gradually transition our captive requirements, and simultaneously integrate with Green Ammonia and Green Methanol production for domestic and international markets. He said that the group has made a significant progress in wind power. Its foray into manufacturing carbon fibre at large scale provides the company with a unique advantage to further integrate and reduce cost of wind turbines.

The company will be partnering with the world’s leading technology players in wind equipment manufacturing to deliver most cost-efficient solutions. The company aims to establish 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in the next five years. These CBG plants would likely consume 5.5 million tonnes of agro-residue and organic waste. The company said that this will help mitigate nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions and also produce 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually. “This would result in a reduction of about 0.7 MMTPA of imported LNG,” Ambani said at the company’s AGM.

Future growth strategy

RIL aims to be net carbon zero by 2035 through use of renewables and bioenergy

Reliance Industries Ltd to start a battery giga factory for batteries by 2026

RIL to set up 100 compressed biogas plants in next five years

RIL targets 100 GW of renewable energy generation by 2030

RIL to deploy Rs 75,000 crore to build its new energy manufacturing ecosyste

Jio AirFibre will be launched on September 19

Jio AirFibre offers broadband -like internet speeds of up to 1Gbps using 5G network

Jio aims to offer Artificial Intelligence services to everyone, everywhere

