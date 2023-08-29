Reliance Retail to attract more global investors: Ambani  

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), may attract more funds from global investors.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL told sharehoders on Monday that several big global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail. Announcing plans about Jio Financial Services (JFS), he said that the recently demerged financial services arm will foray into insurance sector.

“Several marquee global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail. I will update you about our progress with them in due course,” Mukesh Ambani said at the annual general meeting of RIL. He said that if it were listed on stock exchanges based on current valuation, the retail venture would be among the top four listed entities.

Referring to the recent acquisition of around 1 per cent stake by Qatar Investment Authority in RRVL, by investing `8,278 crore ($1 billion) at a valuation of $100 billion, Mukesh Ambani said its valuation has doubled in less than three years. “Just for context, during our fund-raise in September 2020, the valuation of our Retail business stood at `4.28 lakh crore.

In less than three years, the valuation of Retail has almost doubled, notwithstanding the intervening Covid-19 pandemic. Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail, had it been listed, would have ranked among the top four companies in India and top ten retailers globally,” he said. The company had raised funds from Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC, TPG, General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund at a valuation of around $57 billion at that time. RRVL, is aggressively expanding its business here by acquiring companies and getting franchise rights of leading international brands for the Indian market. JFS has been capitalised with a net worth of `1.2 lakh crore to create one of the world’s highest capitalised financial services platforms at inception.

MUMBAI: Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), may attract more funds from global investors. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL told sharehoders on Monday that several big global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail. Announcing plans about Jio Financial Services (JFS), he said that the recently demerged financial services arm will foray into insurance sector. “Several marquee global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail. I will update you about our progress with them in due course,” Mukesh Ambani said at the annual general meeting of RIL. He said that if it were listed on stock exchanges based on current valuation, the retail venture would be among the top four listed entities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to the recent acquisition of around 1 per cent stake by Qatar Investment Authority in RRVL, by investing `8,278 crore ($1 billion) at a valuation of $100 billion, Mukesh Ambani said its valuation has doubled in less than three years. “Just for context, during our fund-raise in September 2020, the valuation of our Retail business stood at `4.28 lakh crore. In less than three years, the valuation of Retail has almost doubled, notwithstanding the intervening Covid-19 pandemic. Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail, had it been listed, would have ranked among the top four companies in India and top ten retailers globally,” he said. The company had raised funds from Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC, TPG, General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund at a valuation of around $57 billion at that time. RRVL, is aggressively expanding its business here by acquiring companies and getting franchise rights of leading international brands for the Indian market. JFS has been capitalised with a net worth of `1.2 lakh crore to create one of the world’s highest capitalised financial services platforms at inception.