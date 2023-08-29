Home Business

Reliance Retail to attract more global investors: Ambani  

Announcing plans about Jio Financial Services (JFS), Mukesh Ambani said that the recently demerged financial services arm will foray into insurance sector.

Published: 29th August 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), may attract more funds from global investors.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL told sharehoders on Monday that several big global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail. Announcing plans about Jio Financial Services (JFS), he said that the recently demerged financial services arm will foray into insurance sector.

“Several marquee global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail. I will update you about our progress with them in due course,” Mukesh Ambani said at the annual general meeting of RIL. He said that if it were listed on stock exchanges based on current valuation, the retail venture would be among the top four listed entities.

Referring to the recent acquisition of around 1 per cent stake by Qatar Investment Authority  in RRVL, by investing `8,278 crore ($1 billion) at a valuation of $100 billion, Mukesh Ambani said its valuation has doubled in less than three years. “Just for context, during our fund-raise in September 2020, the valuation of our Retail business stood at `4.28 lakh crore.

In less than three years, the valuation of Retail has almost doubled, notwithstanding the intervening Covid-19 pandemic. Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail, had it been listed, would have ranked among the top four companies in India and top ten retailers globally,” he said. The company had raised funds from Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC, TPG, General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund at a valuation of around $57 billion at that time. RRVL, is aggressively expanding its business here by acquiring companies and getting franchise rights of leading international brands for the Indian market. JFS has been capitalised with a net worth of `1.2 lakh crore to create one of the world’s highest capitalised financial services platforms at inception. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Retail Venture Ltd Mukesh Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp