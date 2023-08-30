Home Business

Jio Financial share rebounds on foray into insurance business

Addressing the 46th AGM of RIL on Monday, Mukesh Ambani said that JFS plans to enter the insurance in partnership with global players.

Published: 30th August 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS) received a big boost after Mukesh Ambani announced the entry of the company into insurance sector. JFS shares surged 5% on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, a day after the Reliance Industries’ Chairman told shareholders that the recently demerged entity of RIL will offer life, general, and health insurance products.

Shares closed at Rs 221.7 apiece, higher 4.7 percent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.
Addressing the 46th AGM of RIL on Monday, Mukesh Ambani said that JFS plans to enter the insurance in partnership with global players and the company will use predictive data analytics to create products, delivering to unique customer requirements. Although, the announcement triggered rally in JFS shares, the analysts said that not much information was revealed about expansion of company into the insurance sector.

“Nothing much was revealed about future strategy of Jio Financial Services foray into the insurance sector. The market was expecting some finer details about how Mukesh Ambani plans to grow in the insurance sector. However, there are reports about hiring going for insurance vertical,” an analyst with a brokerage firm told this newspaper. “The penetration of insurance product is very low and given the big size of market, there is vast opportunity for new players such as JFS. Insurance is a long term play, suited only for companies with deep pockets and long term vision and JFS has both- long term vision and capital,” he added.

The Indian insurance market consists of 55 players, with 26 life insurance providers and 31 
general insurers, including five standalone health insurance providers. Total premiums written by Indian life insurers stood at `8.14 lakh crore, while those written by general insurers was at `2.65 lakh crore in FY23.

JFS was listed on the stock exchanges on August 21 after its demerger with Reliance Industries. The stock 
was listed at `265 apiece on the BSE and `262 per share on the National Stock Exchange as compared to its discovered price of Rs261.85 apiece. Since its listing, JFS stock continued to hit lower circuit limits for consecutive sessions, on persistent selling from institutions who have to exit from the stock before it is removed from the indices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jio Financial Services Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp