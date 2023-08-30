Home Business

PhonePe forays into stock trading segment with Share.Market platform

The brand was unveiled by BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

Published: 30th August 2023 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Payment services PhonePe

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe on Wednesday announced foraying into the stock broking segment with the launch of a market platform.

Ujjwal Jain will be the Chief Executive Officer of the new platform -- Share.Market.

With the foray into the stock broking segment, the company has completed its financial services portfolio, PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said.

"We have got Share.Market as a brand," he said.

The Walmart group firm PhonePe has started 'Share.Market' with stocks and ETFs.

It will gradually add future and options as well as other segments.

The brand was unveiled by BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

At present, the company provides payments, e-commerce, banking and insurance services.

"We are providing merchant credit and soon we will start consumer credit as well," Nigam said. Jain said there is vibrant growth in the active trading community.

"We believe Share.Market will propel this growth with the backing of our technological prowess, reach, seamless onboarding, and superior product experience. Our goal is to offer the benefits of discount broking while creating lasting value for our customers as they invest and trade," Jain said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Share.Market. PhonePe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp