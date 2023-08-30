Home Business

PhonePe launches stock broking platform Share (dot) Market

It will provide a spectrum of investment products allowing investors across different demographics to build a balanced portfolio.

Published: 30th August 2023

Share (dot) Market. (Photo | Express)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Walmart-backed digital payments firm PhonePe on Wednesday announced its foray into stock broking with Share (dot) Market. The company elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence, and quantitative research based on WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform.

PhonePe said in an event in Bengaluru that Share (dot) Market will bring a new dimension to stock broking by providing quantitative research along with execution.

Ujjwal Jain, CEO, of Share (dot) Market said at the launch that in the last few years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of savings going into equities in a big way. We will continue to invest in advanced technology,  data, research and immersive experiences to offer benefits at scale.

The new platform charges a one-time onboarding price of Rs 199 that includes benefits such as zero brokerage up to Rs 400 on trades till March 31, 2024.

