Dunzo postpones clearance of salary dues again, sets October first week as new deadline

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hyperlocal delivery start-up Dunzo has further delayed salaries to its employees.

Earlier it was said that the Google and Reliance Retail backed start-up will clear all dues in the first week of September. But now, it has been made official that salary dues will only be cleared in the first week of October.

Apologising for the delay, in an email, the start-up told employees, "Ensuring that you receive your due compensation as early as possible is our top priority. Please be assured that we are doing everything to make this happen, and we are confident that there will be no further delays after this."

It added in the mail that pending salaries for the months of June and July, due to be paid on September 4, will be paid in the first week of October and that employees will receive the salary dues along with a 12% interest.

According to market intelligence firm Tracxn, the company secured $75 million in April 2023, and so far, it has raised $497 million and was last valued at $757 million.

Founded in 2015, the start-up is backed by Google, Blume Ventures, Alteria Capital and Lightrock, among others.

The company fired 3% of its workforce or 80 employees in January and again another 30% of the workforce in April to cut costs and also to streamline the start-up's operations. It was reported that Dunzo has been continuously looking at its team structures and network designs to build efficiency into teams.

