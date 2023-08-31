Home Business

Mukesh Ambani bags new $721 mln cricket rights in faceoff with Disney: Report

The hotly contested BCCI media rights were previously held by Disney Plus Hotstar, which is now in the midst of a streaming war with Viacom18's JioCinema.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's broadcasting unit has won rights to televise and live stream the Indian cricket team's bilateral matches for $721.41 million, in what is the latest face off in a cricket mad nation with Walt Disney , which earlier held these rights, Reuters reports.

According to the news agency, Reliance Industries-owned joint venture Viacom18, which owns the popular Indian Premier League Twenty-20 (IPL T20) tournament's digital streaming rights, won the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) media rights for international and domestic games from September 2023 to March 2028, BCCI said on Thursday.

These are the latest cricket rights bagged by Ambani after he snatched IPL digital rights away from the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service in a $2.9 billion bid last year, and then streamed games for free, driving out Disney's subscribers, Reuters said.

This also set off intense competition with Disney deciding to show the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament for free on smartphones.

The hotly contested BCCI media rights were previously held by Disney Plus Hotstar, which is now in the midst of a streaming war with Viacom18's JioCinema.

BCCI's statement did not mention any other bidders, the news agency added.

