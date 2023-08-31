One more exit at Byju’s: WhiteHat Jr CEO resigns

By Express News Service

BENGAIURU: Byju's wholly-owned subsidiary WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi has resigned from the company. Though sources said she tendered her resignation, Byju's did not confirm the resignation. Tripathi has been on maternity leave since May and she decided to quit the company. Before joining the company, she was the MD at KKR Capstone and prior to that she was heading Category Business and Chief Strategy Officer at Myntra. This comes at a time when three top executives left the firm. As a part of the reorganisation of businesses, Mukut Deepak, Pratyusha Agarwal and Himanshu Bajaj have moved on. Arjun Mohan who joined the edtech firm in July will support the team in the absence of Tripathi. In 2020, WhiteHat Jr founder Karan Bajaj sold the start-up to Byju's for nearly $300 million in an all-cash deal. WhiteHat Jr too faced many controversies including misleading advertisements. It also laid off many employees recently Last year, Byju's group companies-WhiteHat Jr and Toppr, together laid off around 500 employees. About layoffs, WhiteHat Jr spokesperson had said that to realign with its business priorities, it is optimising the team to accelerate results and best position the business for long-term growth.