Home Business

Sensex, Nifty eke out marginal gains in early trade 

Economic reports from the US indicate a slowdown in growth which could mean that the US Federal Reserve might not go for aggressive rate hikes.

Published: 31st August 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE, Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed volatility in early trade on Thursday and gained marginally as investors await firmer global cues and GDP numbers.

Economic reports from the US indicate a slowdown in growth which could mean that the US Federal Reserve might not go for aggressive rate hikes.

The US GDP rose 2.1 per cent in the second quarter of this year, lower than estimated earlier, according to analysts.

On Thursday, the 30-share Sensex rose 49.13 points or 0.08 per cent to 65,136.38 points while the broader Nifty inched up 4.25 points or 0.02 per cent to 19,351.70 points.

The indices started off on a positive note, then declined and recouped the lost ground to trade in the green.

The majority of the Sensex stocks were in the positive territory, with Jio Financial Services gaining 4.98 per cent while Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank rose more than 1 per cent. In the Nifty pack, as many as 29 shares were trading in the green.

Asian markets were witnessing mixed trends, with Japan gaining marginally while Hong Kong and China slipped. On Wednesday, most of the European markets closed lower while the US market ended in positive territory.

In a pre-market note, Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said the market will focus on August series F&O expiry and domestic Q1 GDP data to be released post-market, among other data.

Brent crude futures were marginally down at USD 85.74 per barrel.

On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of domestic equities as they offloaded shares worth Rs 494.68 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Equity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp