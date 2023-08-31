Home Business

Urban co-op banks asked to strengthen governance

The Governor held a conference of directors on the boards of select large urban cooperative banks (UCBs) in Mumbai Zone. 

Published: 31st August 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

A file photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asked urban cooperative 
banks to go for rigorous follow-up of large NPA (non performing asset) borrowers for effective recovery, and not to camouflage their actual financial position by innovative accounting practices.

The Governor held a conference of directors on the boards of select large urban cooperative banks (UCBs) in Mumbai Zone. The Reserve Bank has started engaging with the directors of its regulated entities functioning in different segments of the financial system. Two separate conferences were held with directors on boards of public sector banks and private sector banks in May 2023.

The governor reinforced the need for board’s involvement in upholding rigorous credit risk management including robust underwriting standards, effective post sanction monitoring, timely recognition and mitigation of incipient stress, rigorous follow-up of large NPA borrowers for effective recovery, and maintaining adequate provisioning.

“He emphasised that the role of Directors is very significant in ensuring the integrity and transparency of financial statements, and cautioned against use of innovative accounting practices to camouflage the actual financial position,” the central bank said in a statement. Das urged the Boards to be more proactive in asset liability management and the necessity of managing liquidity risk in a more systematic manner.

He also stressed that the Board’s role is pivotal in establishing a robust IT and cybersecurity infrastructure and availability of requisite skills at the bank level. He emphasied the management of the UCBs should enjoy the required autonomy in their functioning. The governor stressed that the quality of governance was the most important aspect in ensuring stability of individual banks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank Urban co-op banks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp