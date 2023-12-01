Go First’s CEO Kaushik Khona puts in paper

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kaushik Khona, CEO of grounded airline Go First, has put in his papers, nearly seven months after the no-frills airline suspended operations and went into insolvency proceedings. In an e-mail to the airline’s employees on Thursday, Khona said that November 30 is his last day at the company.

Khona had returned to Go First in August 2020 as its CEO. “With a heavy heart, I have to inform that today is my last day with the company. I got an opportunity to work for Go FIRST once again in August 2020 and with your able and active support I tried to perform to my best abilities,” Khona said in the e mail.

Earlier, he was with the carrier from 2008 to 2011. “I just hope and pray that our prayers are heard and the company resumes. At least all employees are paid for pending salaries and dues. I have carried on and have tried my best to not only get salaries paid for all employees but also to resume the operations of the company but I have not been successful.

So far, Go First had at least five CEOs, including Khona. Others were Vinay Dube, Cornelis Vrieswijik, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and Grogio De Roni.

