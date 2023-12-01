Hurun India list 2023: Bengaluru tops chart of self-made entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru secured the highest rank in Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list. A total of 129 self-made entrepreneurs are from the city, followed by Mumbai with 78 and Gurugram and New Delhi with 49 each.

Radhakishan Damani, founder of retail chain D-Mart, leads the list with a market capitalisation of Rs 2.38 lakh crore. He is followed by founders of Flipkart Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal with an equity value of Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India report released on Thursday reveals that 156 founders of 68 unicorns made it to the list. Financial services and retail led the way with 46 and 30 companies in the list and 34% of the companies in the list have global operations.

Thirty-two of the founders were born in the 1990s, and 108 founders of 64 companies featured in the list are also featured in the Hurun India Rich List 2023. Vikas Sharma, head-wealth management & private banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “The list recognises first generation people who have created valuable enterprises across different industries. The list showcases the immense talent, innovation, and accomplishments of India’s visionary founders, those who are propelling the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights.”

Eight of the top-10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are start-ups. The list also features Zerodha, Razorpay, Patym and Zomato, among other companies. Mamaearth Ghazal Alagh and Winzo Saumya Singh Rathore are among the top 10 youngest women.

Anas Rahman Junaid MD and chief researcher at Hurun India, said, “The list demonstrates the vibrance of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography. One-third of the list is aged under 40 and the eldest on the list is 80 years old. It is interesting to note that Bengaluru occupies the top choice for most of the founders in the list to start their companies – this is in stark contrast to Hurun India Rich List, in which the entrants preferred Mumbai and New Delhi over Bengaluru.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Bengaluru secured the highest rank in Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 list. A total of 129 self-made entrepreneurs are from the city, followed by Mumbai with 78 and Gurugram and New Delhi with 49 each. Radhakishan Damani, founder of retail chain D-Mart, leads the list with a market capitalisation of Rs 2.38 lakh crore. He is followed by founders of Flipkart Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal with an equity value of Rs 1.19 lakh crore. IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India report released on Thursday reveals that 156 founders of 68 unicorns made it to the list. Financial services and retail led the way with 46 and 30 companies in the list and 34% of the companies in the list have global operations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thirty-two of the founders were born in the 1990s, and 108 founders of 64 companies featured in the list are also featured in the Hurun India Rich List 2023. Vikas Sharma, head-wealth management & private banking, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “The list recognises first generation people who have created valuable enterprises across different industries. The list showcases the immense talent, innovation, and accomplishments of India’s visionary founders, those who are propelling the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights.” Eight of the top-10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are start-ups. The list also features Zerodha, Razorpay, Patym and Zomato, among other companies. Mamaearth Ghazal Alagh and Winzo Saumya Singh Rathore are among the top 10 youngest women. Anas Rahman Junaid MD and chief researcher at Hurun India, said, “The list demonstrates the vibrance of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography. One-third of the list is aged under 40 and the eldest on the list is 80 years old. It is interesting to note that Bengaluru occupies the top choice for most of the founders in the list to start their companies – this is in stark contrast to Hurun India Rich List, in which the entrants preferred Mumbai and New Delhi over Bengaluru.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp