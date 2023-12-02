Home Business

Neuberg to raise $100 million pre-IPO funds

The company will use the capital to expand its capital-intensive advanced diagnostics offerings, offer integrated diagnostics and increase its international footprint.

Published: 02nd December 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Neuberg Diagnostics plans to raise $100 million pre-IPO funding and gearing up for its $200 million public issue in two years. The company will use the capital to expand its capital-intensive advanced diagnostics offerings, offer integrated diagnostics and increase its international footprint, said Dr GSK Velu, Chairman of Neuberg.

“We will look at areas where these testing facilities are not available, especially the Middle East and Africa,” he said on global expansion. It is also expanding into the North and East Indian market through joint ventures and acquisition strategy. It expects a Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal.

The company aims to build an integrated diagnostics business combining pathology, radiology like CT, MRI and PET scans and genomics under a roof. GSK Velu expects that the direction diagnostics business will emerge as happened in advanced markets. Neuberg believes the market for genomics-based advanced diagnostics and personalised medicine will grow bigger in India. 

