Home Business

TVS ILP to expand in 10 smaller cities, sees FMCG demand for warehousing 

The company plans expansion into 35 cities by 2027-28, all tier-II and tier-III cities. With a significant presence in south, it plans expansion in north and north-east markets.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Warehousing, Logistics

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo| EPS)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Logistics and warehousing space developer TVS Industrial and Logistics Park (ILP) Private Limited, part of TVS Mobility Group, plans expansion into 10 more cities on the back of strong demand driven by fast moving consumer goods and consumer durable (FMCG & FMCD) sector.  

The company wants to double its current portfolio of 10 million sq.ft to 20 million sq.ft in the next three- four years. It has purchased land and started construction in Vizag, Sricity, Patna, Jammu, Siliguri, Gauhati, Hubli, Jaipur, and Cuttack. The company plans expansion into 35 cities by 2027-28, all tier-II and tier-III cities. With a significant presence in south, it plans expansion in north and north-east markets.

There is a lot of interest in Grade A projects in non metro cities, said Manikandan Ramachandran, COO of the company. Except for eight major cities, there is no grade A space availability, this has changed, clients want to move out of non-compliant godowns post-pandemic, he said. 

The smaller cities become the hub for nearby towns and consumption centers and it brings down the logistics cost for the company. But higher land prices, lack of organised land aggregators, time-consuming compliances in some states pose challenges.  It bets growth on Grade A warehousing space across industries in non-metro cities. FMCG and FMCD are more aggressive in moving to Grade A space, driving demand, he said. Manufacturing activity also contributes to demand. 

While e-commerce used to be a major driver of warehousing demand, Manikandan said there is a general trend of slowdown of warehouse absorption from e-commerce players. “During festivals, despite demand they’re redesigning and utilizing capacity 150%,” he said, adding it may improve next year. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS Logistics warehousing FMCG

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp