Extended full support to I-T dept: Hindujas  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Sunday confirmed that Income-Tax Department conducted survey/search at the premises of the company from November 28, and completed it on December 2, 2023.

“The Company’s Officials has extended full co-operation and support to the Officials of the Department and provided them requisite information/ data as asked for and shall continue to provide any further details/ information that might be required by them in the matter,” it said in a BSE filing. The Company has no additional information to provide at this stage.

The Company will update the Stock Exchanges if the matter progresses and in case of any material information/ event is received in this regard, it added. As per reports, the tax department’s search is also linked to provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR).

