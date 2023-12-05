Home Business

Market rises 2% on election outcome

Rally makes investors richer by about `6L cr as m-cap of BSE listed firms reaches `343.5L cr

Published: 05th December 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,
By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a victory in three state elections, domestic equity market peaked to a new all-time high. The benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – registered one of their sharpest single-day gains in recent time. The rally made investors richer by about `6 lakh crore in a single session as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 343.5 lakh crore. 

As per market experts, a thumping majority in state elections reinforces the belief that the ruling party will retain power in the 2024 general elections, providing stability and business-friendly policies.  The election results coupled with favourable factors such as sharp growth in September quarter GDP numbers, robust GST collections and a fall in consumer inflation have made India an attractive market despite being more expensive than other emerging economies.

Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO at Axis Securities, said election results have thrown a positive surprise, with the markets now assigning a greater probability of continuation of existing government policies beyond 2024 and decisive election mandates.

“This development removes a significant short-term overhang from the markets. We believe the near-term markets are likely to see strong interest, led by a rebound in industrial growth and a benign interest rate trajectory. Sunday’s events have lowered risk for investors in the short term, and they can expect a good closing for the calendar year,” said Haridasan.

The Sensex surged 1,437 points intraday to hit an all-time high of 68,918.22, while Nifty50 moved 435 points up and hit a fresh peak of 20,702.65. At close, Sensex was at 68,865.12, up 2.05% or 1,383.93 points the braider Nifty50 settled at 20,686.80, up 418.90 points, or 2.07%.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Janata Party BSE Sensex NSE Nifty BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp