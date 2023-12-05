TDK to make Li-ion battery cells for Apple

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japan’s TDK Corporation will manufacture Li-ion battery cells for Apple in its new plant in Haryana, said telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

The minister, in a tweet also said the plant will create 8,000 to 10,000 jobs in the country. “Apple, via its global supplier TDK, will manufacture Li-ion battery cells in a new plant in Haryana. Will create 8,000-10,000 direct jobs. This state-of-the-art plant will further deepen the component ecosystem in India,” the minister tweeted.

As per the reports, TDK acquired a 180-acre land near Gurugram, Haryana for Rs 550 crore. The commercial production to supply cells to Apple is expected to begin in the next 12-18 months. TDK will supply battery cells to Apple’s Li-ion battery assembler, Sunwoda Electronics, which is already operating in India and at present, imports cells from various global markets.

