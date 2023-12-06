Royal Enfield starts pre-owned bike business

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield (RE) on Tuesday announced the introduction of Reown, a new company-operated, pre-owned motorcycle business. Through Reown existing and prospective customers can buy or sell, exchange their RE motorcycles and upgrade them with ease.

RE is expecting its pre-owned bike business to bring in a new set of consumers, especially those who can’t afford a brand-new mid-size bike. Currently, RE model price starts from Rs 1.49 lakh for Hunter 350 and goes up to Rs 3.91 lakh for Super Meteor 650.

“We have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned RE motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand. We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling,” said Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan.

Reown program is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai only. The bikemaker has partnered with HDFC & IDFC to enable finance options for customers. Adroit Auto to enable doorstep motorcycle evaluation, Shriram group to facilitate upgrades from other two-wheeler brands; and with OLX to enable discovery of and accessibility to certified pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles.

RE said all pre-owned RE motorcycles listed on Reown undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks, and are refurbished with genuine parts at authorised service centers. Pre-owned motorcycles are offered with a brand warranty and two free services. Customers selling via Reown are entitled to loyalty benefits worth Rs 5,000 of genuine accessories that can be availed on their next Royal Enfield motorcycle purchase.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield (RE) on Tuesday announced the introduction of Reown, a new company-operated, pre-owned motorcycle business. Through Reown existing and prospective customers can buy or sell, exchange their RE motorcycles and upgrade them with ease. RE is expecting its pre-owned bike business to bring in a new set of consumers, especially those who can’t afford a brand-new mid-size bike. Currently, RE model price starts from Rs 1.49 lakh for Hunter 350 and goes up to Rs 3.91 lakh for Super Meteor 650. “We have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned RE motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand. We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling,” said Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reown program is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai only. The bikemaker has partnered with HDFC & IDFC to enable finance options for customers. Adroit Auto to enable doorstep motorcycle evaluation, Shriram group to facilitate upgrades from other two-wheeler brands; and with OLX to enable discovery of and accessibility to certified pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. RE said all pre-owned RE motorcycles listed on Reown undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks, and are refurbished with genuine parts at authorised service centers. Pre-owned motorcycles are offered with a brand warranty and two free services. Customers selling via Reown are entitled to loyalty benefits worth Rs 5,000 of genuine accessories that can be availed on their next Royal Enfield motorcycle purchase. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp