Home Business

Dunzo delays payment of Nov salaries 

The start-up has previously delayed salaries multiple times this year. In October, Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri quit the start-up, which is also undergoing an organisation-wide restructuring.

Published: 08th December 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dunzo

Dunzo Logo (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo has not paid November salaries to its employees due to a severe financial crisis. Reliance Retail and Google-backed Dunzo is awaiting an infusion of funds from investors, and according to reports, the company told employees that they are expecting funds soon and after that they would be able to pay the November salaries.

The start-up has previously delayed salaries multiple times this year. In October, Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri quit the start-up, which is also undergoing an organisation-wide restructuring. Dunzo CEO and Founder Kabeer Biswas had said that the company is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring its business. In its third round of layoffs, in July, it fired about 200 employees.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dunzo November salaries Reliance Retail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp