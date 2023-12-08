Dunzo delays payment of Nov salaries 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo has not paid November salaries to its employees due to a severe financial crisis. Reliance Retail and Google-backed Dunzo is awaiting an infusion of funds from investors, and according to reports, the company told employees that they are expecting funds soon and after that they would be able to pay the November salaries.

The start-up has previously delayed salaries multiple times this year. In October, Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri quit the start-up, which is also undergoing an organisation-wide restructuring. Dunzo CEO and Founder Kabeer Biswas had said that the company is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring its business. In its third round of layoffs, in July, it fired about 200 employees.

