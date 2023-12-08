Home Business

EU’s decision to impose carbon tax not at all moral: FM

She said that every country will have to have resources generated to meet with demands so that we are better adjusted to the green commitments we have made globally.

Published: 08th December 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the audience at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum 2023, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the European Union’s decision to impose carbon tax is not only ‘not at all moral’ but also goes against the developing countries. The finance minister termed the EU’s move to impose Cross-border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) or carbon tax as a mono-sided decision.

“I want to make my industry green so I will impose on you a certain tax because you are coming up with non-green products and with that money I will make my industry green,” the finance minister said while speaking at the CII Global Economic Forum 2023 in New Delhi on Thursday.

She said that every country will have to have resources generated to meet with demands so that we are better adjusted to the green commitments we have made globally.  “But cross border imposition and that money going towards somebody else’s green agenda, if anything, is not moral at all,” said the FM.

The comments by the minister assume significance on the backdrop of EU’s decision to impose carbon tax on imports of cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen from 1 January 2026. The carbon tax is supposedly imposed to encourage industries to adopt sustainable and green technologies.  The EU will also start charging CBAM tax from shipping companies from 1 January 2027.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman carbon tax European Union

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp