Gen-AI start-up Sarvam raises $41 mn in Series A

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five-month-old generative artificial intelligence start-up Sarvam AI announced it has raised $41 million (`341.76 crore) in Series-A round led by Lightspeed and supported by Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures.

Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI said it has plans to develop a full-stack for Generative AI ranging from research in training custom AI models to building enterprise-grade platforms. The company believes this approach will accelerate adoption of Gen AI in India.

Sarvam AI will focus on training AI models to support diverse Indian languages and voice-first interfaces, the startup said in a release. The company will also work with Indian enterprises to co-build domain-specific models on their data.

The startup is founded by the duo Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan. Pratyush with educational background from IIT Bombay and ETH Zurich has experience working in IBM, Microsoft and works as part-time faculty in IIT Madras. He co-founded AI4Bharat, an initiative of IIT Madras for building open-source language AI for Indian languages, including datasets, models, and applications.

Vivek Raghavan, an IIT Delhi alumni, has experience in building digital public infrastructure, which includes serving as technology advisor to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and EkStep Foundation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Five-month-old generative artificial intelligence start-up Sarvam AI announced it has raised $41 million (`341.76 crore) in Series-A round led by Lightspeed and supported by Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures. Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI said it has plans to develop a full-stack for Generative AI ranging from research in training custom AI models to building enterprise-grade platforms. The company believes this approach will accelerate adoption of Gen AI in India. Sarvam AI will focus on training AI models to support diverse Indian languages and voice-first interfaces, the startup said in a release. The company will also work with Indian enterprises to co-build domain-specific models on their data.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The startup is founded by the duo Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan. Pratyush with educational background from IIT Bombay and ETH Zurich has experience working in IBM, Microsoft and works as part-time faculty in IIT Madras. He co-founded AI4Bharat, an initiative of IIT Madras for building open-source language AI for Indian languages, including datasets, models, and applications. Vivek Raghavan, an IIT Delhi alumni, has experience in building digital public infrastructure, which includes serving as technology advisor to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and EkStep Foundation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp