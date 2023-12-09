Govt advertises for position of Trai chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday re-advertised for the post of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman in nearly six months.

The position is vacant since October 1, 2023, after PD Vaghela retired on September 30, 2023. Currently, Trai member Meenakshi Gupta has been handling the additional charge of Chairman. Not having a full-time Chairman is impacting the work of the regulatory body. Some critical issues like satellite spectrum methodology, regulation mechanism of over-the-top (OTT) players have also been pending with it.

As per the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) notification, applicants can apply till December 22 by 5:30 pm. Those who have applied against the earlier advertisement issued on June 22 need not apply fresh. The role of Chairperson will be superintendence and directions in the conduct of the affairs of the authority, in addition to presiding over the meetings of the authority, exercise and discharge such other powers and functions of the authority as may be prescribed.

