Home Business

GMR raises Rs 3K crore for Bhogapuram airport

The Rs 3,215 crore debt will be of 18 years, comprising three years of construction phase, one year of stabilisation phase and 14 years of structured repayments.

Published: 10th December 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bhogapuram airport (Photo | Twitter@Ramlal Bharath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GMR Airports and Infrastructure has raised Rs 3,215 crore from a consortium of five banks/ financial institutions, led by India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), to part finance the Phase I development of Bhogapuram International Airport.

GMR has raised the funds via its step-down subsidiary GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), it said in an exchange filing. GVIAL has the concession to build and operate greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport, which would cater to 6 million passengers annually. The overall project cost would be Rs 4,727 crore.

The Rs 3,215 crore debt will be of 18 years, comprising three years of the construction phase, one year of the stabilisation phase and 14 years of structured repayments. With the execution of these financing agreements, GVIAL has tied up the necessary debt to fund this project.  

The concession provision of Rs 134.55 crore will be reimbursed by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) and the remaining amount be funded by way of equity/CCDs/sub-debt, the company said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhogapuram airport GMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp