Government seeks ideas from youth on making India developed nation by 2047

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Vision Document 2047 is likely to be unveiled in January, as the government has decided to seek ideas from the youth, who would be ultimate beneficiaries of the Vision Document. The government has sought ideas from youth on three key questions – How a Viksit Bharat should look like in 2047, what we need to do to reach this goal and what you can do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible.

As part of the initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth’ on 11 December 2023 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the Vice Chancellors of the Universities, Heads of Institutes, and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative.

Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog BVR Subrahmanyam, which is drafting the vision document, said that most consultations with industries and other ministries have been completed, and the draft document is almost ready.

“However, it was felt that it is important to channelize the innovative ideas of youth into nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said the Niti Aayog CEO.

According to him, the outreach initiative provides an opportunity to lakhs of youth across India to share their ideas at Viksit Bharat@2047. Subrahmanyam said that as India stands at a crucial juncture, poised to take off on its growth trajectory, there is enormous work that needs to be undertaken in a mission mode to make India a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

