New Year is here! What to expect in 2024

Investing needs you to understand the impact of the macro and micro events on your money. The world in 2024 is likely to see more uncertainty as regional conflicts continue, trade disruptions lead to new supply chains, and global inflation remains high. It is a strange situation as we enter the New Year. Equity prices are at a record high. Bond yields are at a record high, too. Gold prices and crypto prices are surging to new levels. The simultaneous surge in these indicators shows a confused outlook. As an investor, you must be more selective about your asset classes.

India and the world in 2024

India is more interconnected to the world than ever before. Many experts predict a dramatic selloff in global equity prices in 2024. Indian shares are currently defying all logic and rallying. However, it is hard for Indian equities to stay immune to a global selloff. India’s mutual fund investors are saving and investing with a gusto. For several months, systematic investment plans have contributed an average of $2bn per month to net inflows in equity markets.

That is countering any selloff by foreign portfolio investors. If America goes for a soft-landing of the economy, the world will breathe a sigh of relief. However, business profits could come under pressure if inflation remains persistently high and interest rates stay elevated well within 2024. That could trigger a global selloff in equity markets in anticipation.

As an investor, you must look at any selloff as an opportunity. Most individuals tend to enter equity markets when prices are at a peak. You must continue with systematic investments if you are not an active investor in the market. Even if equity prices fall, you can continue to buy at lower levels.

India’s inflation outlook continues to show risks. The Reserve Bank of India expects food prices to remain elevated in the next few quarters. If you look at expert views, inflation is unlikely to fall below 5% in 2024. That should tell you that interest rates are unlikely to be cut. The RBI’s monetary policy committee will be unlikely to favour lowering key borrowing rates. That means the cost of housing, car loans and other loans are unlikely to be lower than in 2023.

RBI has cautioned banks and non-banking finance companies on small-ticket unsecured loans and their potential risk to the financial system. For now, RBI merely encourages financial institutions to do internal stress tests. These are indicators of a worry that the banking system could become pressured if retail borrowing rises rapidly and individuals cannot pay up. The RBI committee does everything to maintain price stability.

Significant nations, including India, will witness general elections in 2024. India’s general elections will put the election commission’s code of conduct across India once dates are announced in January 2024. That means no major policy initiatives would be taken till the new government is in place in May 2024.

The Budget on 1 February would be a vote on account. The new government would present the full budget in June or July 2024. The election victory of the BJP in three key states in North India triggered a rally in the stock market. Financial markets are looking for continuity and stability from the new government. Expert commentary from those tracking Indian markets in India and abroad suggests a 10-15% gain in equity prices if the present National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP wins a third term. If a new government comes, share prices could fall until there is clarity on the economic agenda.

It is likely to be volatile in 2024. Share prices are trading at a record high, and there is limited headroom for any significant rally. Your finances are protected on the downside due to high-interest rates and high returns on fixed deposits and government bonds. You may want to continue with your regular, systematic investments and keep some cash to buy quality stocks if there is a selloff in 2024. A professional advisor can help you make the proper allocation in 2024.

