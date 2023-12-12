Home Business

Automatic payment limit via UPI raised to Rs 1 lakh: RBI

UPI has emerged as a preferred mode of payment for a large section of the population with over 11.23 billion transactions recorded in November.

Published: 12th December 2023 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India-RBI

Representational Image: Reserve Bank of India (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday increased the limit for automatic payments through UPI to Rs 1 lakh per transaction from the existing Rs 15,000 for certain categories, including subscription to mutual funds.

As of now, relaxation in Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) is permitted while processing e-mandates/standing instructions on cards, prepaid payment instruments and UPI (Unified Payments Interface), for subsequent recurring transactions with values up to Rs 15,000.

"It has been decided to increase the limit from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per transaction for subscription to mutual funds, payment of insurance premiums, and credit card bill payments," the central bank said in a circular on "processing of e-mandates for recurring transactions".

UPI has emerged as a preferred mode of payment for a large section of the population with over 11.23 billion transactions recorded in November.

An announcement in this regard was made by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, while unveiling the December bi-monthly monetary policy last week.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPI Reserve Bank of India UPI payment limit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp