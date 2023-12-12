Hindalco to establish Rs 800 crore-battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hindalco Industries, a metal company, is set to establish a Rs. 800 crore battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha. The facility, scheduled to be commissioned by July 2025, will have the capacity to produce 25,000 tonnes of high-quality aluminum foil.

The company, in a press note, said that this move is part of the company's ambitious plan to meet the rising demand for fine-quality aluminum foil used in rechargeable batteries.

“We are seeing a fast traction in battery materials demand, driven by an impressive outlook for the Electric Vehicle and Grid Storage sectors. Raw material localization is critical in such strategic sectors."

Hindalco is thus making various investments in battery materials and technologies towards building Atmanirbhar Bharat. Investment in this new battery foil mill is another such step in this direction,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

The factory will be located alongside a 25 MW solar power plant and can access additional solar energy from a 400 KV National Grid connection. Scheduled for commissioning in July 2025, the unit will supplement Hindalco’s existing facility at Mouda in Maharashtra.

Hindalco said that the demand for battery-grade aluminum foil in India is expected to grow manifold to 40,000 tonnes by 2030, primarily driven by mushrooming growth in gigafactories for advanced cell manufacturing.

Hindalco has already achieved the technology breakthrough of manufacturing fine-quality battery foils at its Mouda unit in Maharashtra. The Mouda unit is currently in the process of qualifying with Lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India, Europe, and the United States. The company said that the new unit in Odisha will further augment its capability to supply material to Gigafactories across the world.

“This project will provide a stellar thrust to the government’s green initiative to reduce carbon emissions and build sustainable growth. Additionally, the company is working closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to co-develop and make critical components like battery enclosures, motor housings, busbars, structural and safety components, and lightweight load bodies, many of which are being designed and developed for the first time in India,” said the company.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Hindalco Industries, a metal company, is set to establish a Rs. 800 crore battery foil manufacturing facility in Odisha. The facility, scheduled to be commissioned by July 2025, will have the capacity to produce 25,000 tonnes of high-quality aluminum foil. The company, in a press note, said that this move is part of the company's ambitious plan to meet the rising demand for fine-quality aluminum foil used in rechargeable batteries. “We are seeing a fast traction in battery materials demand, driven by an impressive outlook for the Electric Vehicle and Grid Storage sectors. Raw material localization is critical in such strategic sectors."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hindalco is thus making various investments in battery materials and technologies towards building Atmanirbhar Bharat. Investment in this new battery foil mill is another such step in this direction,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries. The factory will be located alongside a 25 MW solar power plant and can access additional solar energy from a 400 KV National Grid connection. Scheduled for commissioning in July 2025, the unit will supplement Hindalco’s existing facility at Mouda in Maharashtra. Hindalco said that the demand for battery-grade aluminum foil in India is expected to grow manifold to 40,000 tonnes by 2030, primarily driven by mushrooming growth in gigafactories for advanced cell manufacturing. Hindalco has already achieved the technology breakthrough of manufacturing fine-quality battery foils at its Mouda unit in Maharashtra. The Mouda unit is currently in the process of qualifying with Lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India, Europe, and the United States. The company said that the new unit in Odisha will further augment its capability to supply material to Gigafactories across the world. “This project will provide a stellar thrust to the government’s green initiative to reduce carbon emissions and build sustainable growth. Additionally, the company is working closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to co-develop and make critical components like battery enclosures, motor housings, busbars, structural and safety components, and lightweight load bodies, many of which are being designed and developed for the first time in India,” said the company. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp