Job market sees major jump in women participation

BENGALURU: The participation of women in the job market has been increasing as jobs and professional networking platform Apna said of 56 million job applications that it facilitated this year across blue, grey and white-collar sectors for 2.1 lakh SMBs and 400 enterprises, 33% were sent by women.

In the report released on Monday, Apna said in 2023, it also saw 25% growth in median salary of female users, surpassing the 17% increase observed among male users. Though there is still a long way to go when it comes to women labour force participation, Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23 released in October shows that the female labour force participation rate in India increased to 37%. It was 32.8% in 2022 and 32.5% in 2021.

“We see increasing participation of women across workforce, driven by changing socio-economic conditions in economy and the premium value organisations have been putting on diversity,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

This increasing participation is seen across the industry sectors, and a major progress has been made by companies in sectors of IT, financial services, professional services, supply chain and logistics. “Over the next 10 years, we will see a larger participation of women in senior to top levels of management. The disparity of wages across the gender types has started to disappear except the job roles that involve manual work in the sectors of manufacturing and construction.

