Home Business

Job market sees major jump in women participation

In the report released on Monday, Apna said in 2023,  it also saw 25% growth in median salary of female users, surpassing the 17% increase observed among male users

Published: 12th December 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The participation of women in the job market has been increasing as jobs and professional networking platform Apna said of 56 million job applications that it facilitated this year across blue, grey and white-collar sectors for 2.1 lakh SMBs and 400 enterprises, 33% were sent by women. 

In the report released on Monday, Apna said in 2023,  it also saw 25% growth in median salary of female users, surpassing the 17% increase observed among male users. Though there is still a long way to go when it comes to women labour force participation, Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23 released in October shows that the female labour force participation rate in India increased to 37%. It was 32.8% in 2022 and 32.5% in 2021.

“We see increasing participation of women across workforce, driven by changing socio-economic conditions in economy and the premium value organisations have been putting on diversity,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

This increasing participation is seen across the industry sectors, and a major progress has been made by companies in sectors of IT, financial services, professional services, supply chain and logistics. “Over the next 10 years, we will see a larger participation of women in senior to top levels of management. The disparity of wages across the gender types has started to disappear except the job roles that involve manual work in the sectors of manufacturing and construction. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
job market Apna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp