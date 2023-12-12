Sanghrajka new CFO, Roy to resign from Infy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys on Monday announced the appointment of Jayesh Sanghrajka as the new chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from April 1, 2024.

The company’s present CFO Nilanjan Roy will step down to pursue his personal aspirations outside of the company. He will continue to be with the company as CFO till March 31 2024. Roy has been serving in this role since 2018. In his resignation letter, Roy said he is resigning due to personal reasons for exploring external growth opportunities. Jayesh has spent over 18 years at Infosys across two stints and has performed various leadership roles. He is currently Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, the company said.

He comes with over 25 years of work experience and is a Chartered Accountant. Commenting on the appointment, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “As Deputy CFO, he has been leading multiple portfolios in the finance function for several years now and his depth of experience and knowledge will serve us well to take the function to greater heights.” IT services companies have been witnessing many top-level resignations in the last few quarters.

