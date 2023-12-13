SpiceJet Q2 losses narrow to Rs 428 crore; Rs 2,250 cr fundraising plan gets approval

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Low-cost airlines Spicejet on Tuesday announced it has almost halved its net losses to Rs 428 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year compared to Rs 835 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations also fell by 37% to Rs 1,425 crore during the quarter.

As per the company, passenger RASK (revenue per available seat kilometer) rose by 11% due to jump in yield by 8% and load factor by 3%. It said in a statement that its operating margin improved during the quarter, and it registered one of the Industry’s best domestic load factors of 86.6%.

“The July-September quarter has historically been a challenging period for the aviation industry. This year, the challenges were further compounded by elevated fuel prices, impacting operational costs. SpiceJet, however, has been proactive in implementing cost-saving measures and remains focused on adapting to the dynamic market conditions,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of SpiceJet Ltd on Tuesday approved the raising of fresh capital of over Rs 2,250 Crore through the issuance of equity shares on a private placement basis to financial institutions, FII’s, HNI’s and private investors.

The money thus raised will be used for strengthening the airline’s finances and accelerating its growth trajectory, a statement by the airlines said on Tuesday.

