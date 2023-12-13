Top-level exits continue in IT firms

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The IT services industry has witnessed many top-level exits in recent times. According to experts, reasons for these C-suite exits could be anywhere from the pursuit of career prospects in other organisations to seeking better employer-employee relationships.

On Monday, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy announced his resignation. Roy, who has been serving in this role since 2018, is stepping down due to personal reasons for exploring external growth opportunities. Last week, as part of its ongoing transformation, IT major Wipro announced changes to its Chief Growth Office (CGO), and as part of the changes, CGO Stephanie Trautman will step down from her role. In September, Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal, who worked with Wipro for over two decades, resigned and said he is eager to pursue professional goals outside the organisation. Soon, he joined Cognizant as its CFO.

The fourth largest firm Wipro has made significant internal changes recently and Kotak Institutional Equities had said that the senior management attrition was a concern. In 2023 alone, Wipro saw 10 top-level exits including the recent one.

“As the IT industry navigates multiple cost-cutting steps and a muted hiring outlook, we conjecture that leaders joining rival companies may stem from companies going above and beyond to find strategic leadership to win over economic uncertainties and a vision that is backed by agility and adaptability,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

Earlier in January, Cognizant appointed former Infosys president Ravi Kumar as its CEO. Kumar succeeded Brian Humphries. He joined Cognizant after serving Infosys for 20 years. He had held various leadership roles in the company. As far as IT hiring is concerned, Alug said after the hiring outlook of about 50% in Q3 2023, things may be gradually looking up for the IT industry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The IT services industry has witnessed many top-level exits in recent times. According to experts, reasons for these C-suite exits could be anywhere from the pursuit of career prospects in other organisations to seeking better employer-employee relationships. On Monday, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy announced his resignation. Roy, who has been serving in this role since 2018, is stepping down due to personal reasons for exploring external growth opportunities. Last week, as part of its ongoing transformation, IT major Wipro announced changes to its Chief Growth Office (CGO), and as part of the changes, CGO Stephanie Trautman will step down from her role. In September, Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal, who worked with Wipro for over two decades, resigned and said he is eager to pursue professional goals outside the organisation. Soon, he joined Cognizant as its CFO. The fourth largest firm Wipro has made significant internal changes recently and Kotak Institutional Equities had said that the senior management attrition was a concern. In 2023 alone, Wipro saw 10 top-level exits including the recent one.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As the IT industry navigates multiple cost-cutting steps and a muted hiring outlook, we conjecture that leaders joining rival companies may stem from companies going above and beyond to find strategic leadership to win over economic uncertainties and a vision that is backed by agility and adaptability,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services. Earlier in January, Cognizant appointed former Infosys president Ravi Kumar as its CEO. Kumar succeeded Brian Humphries. He joined Cognizant after serving Infosys for 20 years. He had held various leadership roles in the company. As far as IT hiring is concerned, Alug said after the hiring outlook of about 50% in Q3 2023, things may be gradually looking up for the IT industry. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp