Denta Water and Infra files for Rs 150 crore public offer with mkt regulator

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited, a water engineering services firm, has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 7.5 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 10. It has no offer for sale (OFS) component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. It said Rs 150 crore from the fresh issue will be used to meet working capital requirements.

Bengaluru-based Denta Water and Infra Solutions was established in 2016 and participates in groundwater recharging, lift irrigation, drinking water project tenders and construction projects for Railways and Highways. The company said it has completed 16 projects and undertaking 19 water management projects.

As of October 31, 2023, it has a total contract value of Rs 984.23 crore and completed work amounting to Rs 211.29 crore, and has an outstanding order book of Rs 772.94 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 174.32 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 50.11 crore in FY23 compared to `38.34 FY22. Up to 50% of the issue will be available for allocation to qualified institutional buyers and up to 35% will be available to retail bidders.

Minimum 15% will be available for non-institutional bidders. The company said it may consider a further issue of equity shares on a private placement, rights issue, preferential issue, or any other method aggregating up to 1.1 million shares (Pre-IPO Placement).

DOMS IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening

New Delhi: The initial public offer (IPO) of pencil maker DOMS Industries got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Wednesday and finally ended the day with 5.71 times subscription. The Rs 1,200-crore IPO received bids for 5,04,55,458 shares against 88,37,407 shares on offer, translating into 5.71 times subscription. ENS

