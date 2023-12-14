Home Business

No plan to take over Vodafone Idea, says govt 

The government, despite being the largest shareholder, doesn’t interfere in the daily decisions of the joint venture between Vodafone Group PLC and Aditya Birla Group. 

Published: 14th December 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has no plans to take over loss-making telecom company Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), said Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, on Wednesday. 

In a written reply to the parliament, the minister categorically rejected the idea of a government takeover of the telco. “No such proposal is under consideration in the Department,” said the minister. The government acquired 33.1% stake in VIL in February of this year. This acquisition occurred when the telecom department converted the company’s accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, amounting to Rs 16,133 crore, into equity.

The government, despite being the largest shareholder, doesn’t interfere in the daily decisions of the joint venture between Vodafone Group PLC and Aditya Birla Group. The company has received extensions for payments, and the government emphasises a hands-off approach in its operations. Meanwhile, VIL said it had joined forces with Anritsu, a test and measurement equipment provider, to improve the calling experience for VIL customers using Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in the country. VIL emphasised the importance of maintaining a high-quality voice service for an excellent customer experience and announced the implementation of Anritsu’s VoLTE monitoring solution on Wednesday.

 “Maintaining a high-quality voice service is vital to ensure excellent customer experience. Keeping this in mind, Vi has implemented a VoLTE monitoring solution of Anritsu,” said the company on Wednesday.
The solution will empower VIL to provide faster call connectivity and clearer sound quality. It aims to enhance efficiency by swiftly detecting and demarcating VoLTE service issues, offering an improved view of service-specific insights. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp