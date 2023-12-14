Home Business

PhonePe talent head Subeer Bakshi quits, joins Pocket FM

Published: 14th December 2023 01:53 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fintech major PhonePe's talent head Subeer Bakshi has resigned and joined audio entertainment startup Pocket FM.

Bakshi will head the "People & Culture" wing of Pocket FM, a statement from Pocket FM said.

"Subeer's extensive background in the people function, building culture and his track record in building strong, collaborative teams make him a valuable addition to our leadership team," said Rohan Nayak, Co-founder and CEO, of Pocket FM.

"We are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our commitment to creating an enabling culture and propel Pocket FM to become an employer of choice,” he added.

Before joining Pocket FM, Bakshi served as the talent strategy head at Walmart group firm PhonePe between February 2022 to December 2023.

In his role at Pocket FM, Bakshi will spearhead the buildout of people process and culture anchors that will enable the hyper-growth of the company, the statement said.

"I am excited to join the rocket ship that is Pocket FM.

As the company is scaling up globally, I look forward to contributing to its growth by aligning people's practices to its unique business needs, building on the foundation of an already exceptional team," Bakshi said.

