Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra youngest in Hurun’s under 30 list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quick commerce start-up Zepto’s co-founder Kaivalya Vohra, 21, is the youngest in the Hurun India Top 100 Under 30 List. He is followed by Zepto’s other co-founder 22-year-old Aadit Palicha.

Devanshi Kejriwal, 27, of Skillmatics is the youngest woman in the list that features five women. SaaS (software as a service) leads the way with 19 entrepreneurs in the list, and this is followed by fintech and edtech with 11 entities each.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, said, “The current global ecosystem needs young, innovative entrepreneurs more urgently than ever. First, to revitalise economies post-Covid and second to spearhead businesses amidst the transformative 5G and AI-led technological revolution.”

“Investors, governments and mega corporations are constantly scouting the playing field to identify leaders and ventures that may synergise with their own growth narrative,” he added. Eight entrepreneurs featured in the list are building spacetech companies. The average age of the founders in the list is 28 and five entrepreneurs also feature in Hurun India Rich list.

Bengaluru leads with 10 entrepreneurial groups, followed by Mumbai (9) and New Delhi (8). Interestingly, eight founders in the list graduated from IIT Roorkee, making it the most preferred undergrad college among Hurun India Top 100 Under 30s. It is followed by IIT Kanpur with seven and six founders are from IIT Delhi and Birla Institute of Technology.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Quick commerce start-up Zepto’s co-founder Kaivalya Vohra, 21, is the youngest in the Hurun India Top 100 Under 30 List. He is followed by Zepto’s other co-founder 22-year-old Aadit Palicha. Devanshi Kejriwal, 27, of Skillmatics is the youngest woman in the list that features five women. SaaS (software as a service) leads the way with 19 entrepreneurs in the list, and this is followed by fintech and edtech with 11 entities each. Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, said, “The current global ecosystem needs young, innovative entrepreneurs more urgently than ever. First, to revitalise economies post-Covid and second to spearhead businesses amidst the transformative 5G and AI-led technological revolution.” “Investors, governments and mega corporations are constantly scouting the playing field to identify leaders and ventures that may synergise with their own growth narrative,” he added. Eight entrepreneurs featured in the list are building spacetech companies. The average age of the founders in the list is 28 and five entrepreneurs also feature in Hurun India Rich list.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bengaluru leads with 10 entrepreneurial groups, followed by Mumbai (9) and New Delhi (8). Interestingly, eight founders in the list graduated from IIT Roorkee, making it the most preferred undergrad college among Hurun India Top 100 Under 30s. It is followed by IIT Kanpur with seven and six founders are from IIT Delhi and Birla Institute of Technology. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp