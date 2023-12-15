Indians ordered 2.5 biryanis per second on Swiggy in 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the eighth straight year, Biryani has topped the charts as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy, as Indians ordered 2.5 biryanis every second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered and 2.49 million users made their debut on Swiggy with a biryani order.

Every sixth biryani was ordered from Hyderabad and a Swiggy user from the city ordered 1,633 biryanis this year. Swiggy on Thursday released How India Swiggy’d 2023, and said a Biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates in a single go during the India Vs. Pakistan World Cup match in October. Swiggy was clocking over 250 Biryani orders per minute during this match.

It found that a user from Mumbai placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh, and maximum orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad who have placed more than 10,000 orders each.

Bengaluru has won the ‘Cake Capital’ honour, as the city placed 8.5 million orders for chocolate cake in 2023. During Valentine’s Day 2023, the country ordered 271 cakes per minute. Also, Gulab Jamuns outshined the usual Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders during Durga Puja. Masala Dosa was the top favourite in veg orders for all nine days of Navaratri. A customer from Hyderabad has spent `6 lakh to buy Idlis alone in 2023.

Japanese cuisine also saw 2x more orders this year compared to its Korean counterpart. Swiggy also said in its report that as 2023 is the International Year of Millets, the platform saw a 124% growth in orders for millet-based dishes on Guiltfree and a 38% increase in search queries for them.

Foxtail, buckwheat, jowar, bajra, ragi, rajgira, and amaranth were the most searched keywords in the healthy food category. Swiggy One is the membership program with benefits across food delivery, quick commerce, dining out, and pick-and-drop services.

